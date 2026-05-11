Program Listing for File ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "./serialization_buffer.hpp" #include "./unbounded_allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { constexpr size_t kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize = 130048; // 127 KiB class UcxSerializationBuffer : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxSerializationBuffer, GXFResource) UcxSerializationBuffer() = default; UcxSerializationBuffer(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>> allocator_; Parameter<size_t> buffer_size_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP */