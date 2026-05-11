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Program Listing for File greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP

#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "../fragment_scheduler.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public FragmentAllocationStrategy {
 public:
  void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource) override;
  void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) override;
  holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override;

 private:
  struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator {
    bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource& a, const AvailableSystemResource& b) const;
  };

  struct SystemResourceRequirementComparator {
    bool operator()(const SystemResourceRequirement& a, const SystemResourceRequirement& b) const;
  };

  std::priority_queue<AvailableSystemResource, std::vector<AvailableSystemResource>,
                      AvailableSystemResourceComparator>
      available_resources_pq_;

  std::priority_queue<SystemResourceRequirement, std::vector<SystemResourceRequirement>,
                      SystemResourceRequirementComparator>
      resource_requirements_pq_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP */

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