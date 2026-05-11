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Program Listing for File nvml_wrapper.h

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H

namespace holoscan::nvml {

// The full list of methods that NVML provides is available here:
// https://docs.nvidia.com/deploy/nvml-api/group__nvmlDeviceQueries.html
// We wrap only the methods that we need for the GPUInfo class.

typedef struct nvmlDevice_st* nvmlDevice_t;

typedef struct nvmlMemory_st {
  unsigned long long total;
  unsigned long long free;
  unsigned long long used;
} nvmlMemory_t;

#define NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE 64
#define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_SIZE 32
#define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE 16
#define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE 30
#define NVML_DEVICE_UUID_BUFFER_SIZE 80

typedef struct nvmlPciInfo_st {
  char busIdLegacy[NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE];
  unsigned int domain;
  unsigned int bus;
  unsigned int device;
  unsigned int pciDeviceId;

  // Added in NVML 2.285 API
  unsigned int pciSubSystemId;

  char busId[NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_SIZE];
} nvmlPciInfo_t;

typedef struct nvmlUtilization_st {
  unsigned int gpu;
  unsigned int memory;
} nvmlUtilization_t;

enum nvmlTemperatureSensors_t { NVML_TEMPERATURE_GPU = 0, NVML_TEMPERATURE_COUNT };

typedef int nvmlReturn_t;

// const char* nvmlErrorString ( nvmlReturn_t result )
typedef const char* (*nvmlErrorString_t)(nvmlReturn_t);

// nvmlReturn_t nvmlInit_v2 ( void )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlInit_t)();

// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetCount_v2 ( unsigned int* deviceCount )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetCount_t)(unsigned int*);

// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByIndex_v2 ( unsigned int index, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByIndex_t)(unsigned int, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByPciBusId_v2 ( const char* pciBusId, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByPciBusId_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleBySerial ( const char* serial, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleBySerial_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByUUID ( const char* uuid, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByUUID_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);

// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetName ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* name, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetName_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetIndex ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* index )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetIndex_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPciInfo_v3 ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlPciInfo_t* pci )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPciInfo_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlPciInfo_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetSerial ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* serial, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetSerial_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetUUID ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* uuid, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetUUID_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetMemoryInfo ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlMemory_t* memory )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetMemoryInfo_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlMemory_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetUtilizationRates ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlUtilization_t* utilization
// )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetUtilizationRates_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlUtilization_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimit ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* limit )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimit_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPowerUsage ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* power )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPowerUsage_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetTemperature ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlTemperatureSensors_t sensorType,
// unsigned int* temp )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetTemperature_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int, unsigned int*);

// nvmlReturn_t nvmlShutdown ( void )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlShutdown_t)();

}  // namespace holoscan::nvml

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H */

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