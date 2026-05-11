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Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_client.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP

#include <atomic>
#include <condition_variable>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <thread>

#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PoseTree;

struct PoseTreeUCXClientConfig {
  int64_t request_timeout_ms{5000};
  int64_t request_poll_sleep_us{
      10};
  int64_t worker_progress_sleep_us{
      100};
};

class PoseTreeUCXClient {
 public:
  enum class Error {
    kAlreadyConnected = 0,
    kInvalidArgument = 1,
    kConnectionFailed = 2,
    kNotConnected = 3,
    kThreadError = 4,
    kShutdownError = 5,
    kInternalError = 6,
  };

  template <typename T>
  using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>;

  using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>;

  explicit PoseTreeUCXClient(std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree,
                             PoseTreeUCXClientConfig config = PoseTreeUCXClientConfig{});

  ~PoseTreeUCXClient();

  // Deleted copy/move operations ensure clean ownership
  PoseTreeUCXClient(const PoseTreeUCXClient&) = delete;
  PoseTreeUCXClient& operator=(const PoseTreeUCXClient&) = delete;
  PoseTreeUCXClient(PoseTreeUCXClient&&) = delete;             // Delete move constructor
  PoseTreeUCXClient& operator=(PoseTreeUCXClient&&) = delete;  // Delete move assignment

  expected<void> connect(std::string_view host, uint16_t port, bool request_snapshot);

  expected<void> disconnect();

  bool is_running() const { return running_.load(); }

  static const char* error_to_str(Error error);

 private:
  void run();

  struct ClientImpl;
  std::unique_ptr<ClientImpl>
      impl_;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_;
  std::string host_;
  uint16_t port_{};
  bool request_snapshot_;
  std::atomic<bool> running_{false};
  std::thread client_thread_;
  std::atomic<bool> is_external_pose_tree_update_{
      false};

  std::mutex ready_mutex_;
  std::condition_variable ready_cv_;
  std::atomic<bool> ready_{false};
  std::atomic<bool> connect_failed_{false};
  PoseTreeUCXClientConfig config_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP */

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