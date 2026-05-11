Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP #define HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP #include <sys/utsname.h> #include <filesystem> #include <map> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp" #include "holoinfer_constants.hpp" // Forward declaration for YAML::Node to allow use use in header files namespace YAML { class Node; } namespace holoscan { namespace inference { cudaError_t check_cuda(cudaError_t result); int _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule); void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule); InferStatus setup_inference_io(const MultiMappings& pre_map, const MultiMappings& inf_map, std::vector<std::string>& model_inputs, std::vector<std::string>& model_outputs, std::vector<std::string>& transmit_outputs, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names); InferStatus validate_dependency_map(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings& dependency_map); InferStatus build_execution_plan(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings& inference_map, std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>& execution_plan); InferStatus inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map, const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings& inference_map, std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names); InferStatus processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings& processed_map, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names); bool is_platform_aarch64(); #if defined(HOLOINFER_TORCH_ENABLED) bool is_torch_cuda_available(); bool is_torch_cuda_sm_compatible(int device_id = 0); #endif void timer_init(TimePoint& _t); int64_t timer_check(TimePoint& start, TimePoint& end, const std::string& module); void string_split(const std::string& line, std::vector<std::string>& tokens, char c); InferStatus tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const DimType& model_input_dimensions, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor, const std::vector<std::string>& all_input_tensors); using node_type = std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, std::string>>; // NOLINTNEXTLINE(cert-err58-cpp) static const std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype> kHoloInferDataTypeMap = { {"kFloat32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32}, {"kInt32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int32}, {"kInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int8}, {"kUInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_UInt8}, {"kInt64", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int64}, {"kFloat16", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float16}, {"kBool", holoinfer_datatype::h_Bool}}; InferStatus parse_yaml_node(const YAML::Node& in_config, std::vector<std::string>& names, std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>& dims, std::vector<std::string>& types); InferStatus load_yaml(const std::string& yaml_file, std::map<std::string, std::string>& model_path_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>& pre_processor_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>& inference_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>& batch_sizes, std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names, std::map<std::string, size_t>& tensor_to_buffersize, std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype>& tensor_to_datatype); } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */