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Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
Template Struct codec< std::array< typeT, N > >
Template Struct codec< std::array< typeT, N > >
Defined in
File codecs.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
typeT
,
size_t
N
>
struct
codec
<
std
::
array
<
typeT
,
N
>
>
Public Static Functions
static
inline
expected
<
size_t
,
RuntimeError
>
serialize
(
const
std
::
array
<
typeT
,
N
>
&
value
,
Endpoint
*
endpoint
)
static
inline
expected
<
std
::
array
<
typeT
,
N
>
,
RuntimeError
>
deserialize
(
Endpoint
*
endpoint
)
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Template Struct codec< ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec >
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Template Struct codec< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >
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Last updated on May 11, 2026
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