Program Listing for File ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp
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gxf_extensions/ucx/ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#define NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#include <string>
// #include "common/endian.hpp"
#include <gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/allocator.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/message.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp>
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
// Serializer that supports serializaing Timestamps, Tensors, Video Buffer,
// Audio Buffer and integer components
// Valid for sharing data between devices with the same endianness
class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public ComponentSerializer {
public:
gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; }
private:
// Configures all serializer functions
Expected<void> configureSerializers();
// Configures all deserializer functions
Expected<void> configureDeserializers();
// Serializes a holoscan::Message
Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanMessage(const holoscan::Message& message, Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::Message
Expected<holoscan::Message> deserializeHoloscanMessage(Endpoint* endpoint);
// Serializes a holoscan::MetadataDictionary
Expected<size_t> serializeMetadataDictionary(const holoscan::MetadataDictionary& message,
Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::MetadataDictionary
Expected<holoscan::MetadataDictionary> deserializeMetadataDictionary(Endpoint* endpoint);
// Serializes a holoscan::MessageLabel
Expected<size_t> serializeMessageLabel(const holoscan::MessageLabel& messagelabel,
Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::MessageLabel
Expected<holoscan::MessageLabel> deserializeMessageLabel(Endpoint* endpoint);
// Serializes a holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel
Expected<size_t> serializeOperatorTimestampLabel(
const holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel& operatortimestamplabel, Endpoint* endpoint);
// Deserializes a holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel
Expected<holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel> deserializeOperatorTimestampLabel(Endpoint* endpoint);
Parameter<Handle<Allocator>> allocator_;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace nvidia
#endif// NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_