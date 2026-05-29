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Program Listing for File asynchronous.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP

#include <string>

#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class AsynchronousCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsynchronousCondition, GXFCondition)

  AsynchronousCondition() = default;
  AsynchronousCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm* term);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm"; }

  void event_state(AsynchronousEventState state);

  AsynchronousEventState event_state() const;

  nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm* get() const;

 private:
  AsynchronousEventState event_state_{AsynchronousEventState::READY};
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP */

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