Program Listing for File gxf_condition.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include "../condition.hpp" #include "./gxf_component.hpp" #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFCondition : public holoscan::Condition, public gxf::GXFComponent { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFCondition, holoscan::Condition) GXFCondition() = default; GXFCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm* term); void initialize() override; void add_to_graph_entity(Operator* op); void add_to_graph_entity(Fragment* fragment, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; void reset_backend_objects() override; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP */