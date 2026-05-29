Program Listing for File gxf_extension_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <map> #include <set> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <gxf/std/extension.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/common.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/extension_manager.hpp> namespace holoscan::gxf { // Method name to get the GXF extension factory inline constexpr const char* kGxfExtensionFactoryName = "GxfExtensionFactory"; // Max size of extensions inline constexpr int kGXFExtensionsMaxSize = 1024; // Method signature for the GXF extension factory using GxfExtensionFactory = gxf_result_t(void**); class GXFExtensionManager : public ExtensionManager { public: explicit GXFExtensionManager(gxf_context_t context); ~GXFExtensionManager() override; void reset_context(gxf_context_t context) override; void refresh() override; bool load_extension(const std::string& file_name, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") override; bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node& node, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH", const std::string& key = "extensions") override; bool is_extension_loaded(gxf_tid_t tid); static std::vector<std::string> tokenize(const std::string& str, const std::string& delimiters); protected: bool load_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension* extension); void* open_extension_library(const std::string& file_path); gxf_tid_t extension_tid_list_[kGXFExtensionsMaxSize] = {}; // NOLINTNEXTLINE(cppcoreguidelines-pro-bounds-array-to-pointer-decay,hicpp-no-array-decay) GXF C // API gxf_runtime_info runtime_info_{nullptr, kGXFExtensionsMaxSize, extension_tid_list_}; // Using ordered containers (std::set/std::map) rather than their unordered counterparts // because gxf_tid_t lacks a std::hash specialization in the GXF API std::set<gxf_tid_t> extension_tids_; std::map<gxf_tid_t, nvidia::gxf::Extension*> loaded_extension_tids_map_; std::vector<std::pair<gxf_tid_t, nvidia::gxf::Extension*>> loaded_extensions_; std::map<std::string, void*> extension_handles_map_; // std::set<void*> extension_handles_; ///< Set of extension handles }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP */