Program Listing for File std_component_serializer.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/std_component_serializer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_STD_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_STD_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <vector>
// TODO(unknown): provide get() method once upstream issue with missing GXF header is resolved
// #include <gxf/serialization/std_component_serializer.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./unbounded_allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class StdComponentSerializer : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(StdComponentSerializer, GXFResource)
StdComponentSerializer() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>> allocator_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_STD_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP */