Program Listing for File ucx_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_transmitter.hpp> #include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp> #include "./transmitter.hpp" #include <gxf/std/transmitter.hpp> namespace nvidia::gxf { // Forward declarations class UcxSerializationBuffer; class UcxTransmitter; } // namespace nvidia::gxf namespace holoscan { class UcxTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxTransmitter, Transmitter) UcxTransmitter() = default; UcxTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "holoscan::HoloscanUcxTransmitter"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; std::string receiver_address(); uint32_t port(); std::string local_address(); uint32_t local_port(); Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter* get() const; void track(); private: Parameter<std::string> receiver_address_; Parameter<std::string> local_address_; Parameter<uint32_t> port_; Parameter<uint32_t> local_port_; Parameter<uint32_t> maximum_connection_retries_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer>> buffer_; // TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP */