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Program Listing for File basic_console_logger.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP

#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/metadata.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/resource.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp>
#include "./simple_text_serializer.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
namespace data_loggers {

class BasicConsoleLogger : public DataLoggerResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BasicConsoleLogger, DataLoggerResource)
  BasicConsoleLogger() = default;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
                int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;
  bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
                       int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                       const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                       IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                       std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;
  bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
                          int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                          const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                          IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                          std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;
  bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
                            int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                            const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                            IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                            std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer>> serializer_;
};

}  // namespace data_loggers
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP */

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