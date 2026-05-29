Program Listing for File README.md

# Operators These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK: ## Video acquisition / transmission (`video_io`) The vendor-agnostic bases **`VideoAcquisitionOperator`** and **`VideoTransmissionOperator`**, capability types, and the **`video_io`** registry live in the shared library built as CMake target **`op_video_io`** (import target **`holoscan::ops::video_io`**). They are **on by default** when you build the Holoscan SDK from source; no extra CMake flag is required. - **Configure / build** (from the `public/` tree or via `./run build`; see [DEVELOP.md](../../../DEVELOP.md)): a normal SDK build produces **`libholoscan_op_video_io.so`** (name may vary by platform) and installs headers under `include/holoscan/operators/video_io/`. - **Link your app / operator**: `target_link_libraries(<your_target> PRIVATE holoscan::core holoscan::ops::video_io)` (or `PUBLIC` if you expose the bases in your API). There is **no separate flag** for "transmission only": acquisition and transmission share **`op_video_io`**. > **Note:** This release provides the **base library and subclass contract only**. Concrete vendor-specific operator implementations are not included in this version; they will be added once vendor integration testing is complete. To integrate a new capture card, subclass `VideoAcquisitionOperator` or `VideoTransmissionOperator`, call the base `setup()` to inherit all common parameters and ports, and implement `start()`, `compute()`, `stop()`, and optionally `query_capture_capabilities()` / `query_transmit_capabilities()`. --- - **bayer_demosaic**: perform color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image - **format_converter**: provides common video or tensor operations in inference pipelines to change datatypes, resize images, reorder channels, and normalize and scale values. - **gxf_codelet**: Provides a generic import interface for a GXF Codelet. - **holoviz**: handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps - **inference**: performs AI inference using APIs from `HoloInfer` module. - **inference_processor**: performs processing of data using APIs from `HoloInfer` module. In the current release, a limited set of operations are supported on CPU. - **ping_rx**: "receive" and log an int value - **ping_tx**: "transmit" an int value - **segmentation_postprocessor**: generic AI postprocessing operator - **tensor_rt** *(deprecated)*: perform AI inference with TensorRT - **test_ops** : operators intended primarily for use in test cases. Currently contains a `DataTypeTxTestOp` which is a source operator which can be configured to emit data of many different basic C++ types. It also contains a `DataTypeRxTestOp` which receives via `std::any` and prints the type name of the received type. These are being used in Python test applications to test automated conversion from C++ types to/from equivalent Python types on receive or emit of various data types from a native Python operator. It also includes `PoseTreeManagerLookupOp` for validating fragment service lookup from C++ when a service is registered in Python. - **v4l2_video_capture**: V4L2 Video Capture - **video_io**: vendor-agnostic base operators (`VideoAcquisitionOperator`, `VideoTransmissionOperator`) for multi-stream video capture and playout. Hardware vendors subclass these to provide SDK-native integration. See the [Vendor Implementation Guide](../../../docs/video_io_vendor_implementation_guide.md) for details. - **video_stream_recorder**: write a video stream output as `.gxf_entities` + `.gxf_index` files on disk - **video_stream_replayer**: read `.gxf_entities` + `.gxf_index` files on disk as a video stream input