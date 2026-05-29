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Program Listing for File video_stream_recorder.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/fragment.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp>

namespace holoscan::ops {

class VideoStreamRecorderOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VideoStreamRecorderOp)

  VideoStreamRecorderOp() = default;

  ~VideoStreamRecorderOp() override;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;
  // void deinitialize() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

 private:
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> entity_serializer_;
  Parameter<std::string> directory_;
  Parameter<std::string> basename_;
  Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;

  // File stream for data index
  nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_;
  // File stream for binary data
  nvidia::gxf::FileStream binary_file_stream_;
  // Offset into binary file
  size_t binary_file_offset_{0};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP */

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