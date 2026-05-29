Program Listing for File video_stream_replayer.hpp
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include/holoscan/operators/video_stream_replayer/video_stream_replayer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp>
namespace holoscan::ops {
class VideoStreamReplayerOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VideoStreamReplayerOp)
VideoStreamReplayerOp() = default;
~VideoStreamReplayerOp() override;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> entity_serializer_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> boolean_scheduling_term_;
Parameter<std::string> directory_;
Parameter<std::string> basename_;
Parameter<size_t> batch_size_;
Parameter<bool> ignore_corrupted_entities_;
Parameter<float> frame_rate_;
Parameter<bool> realtime_;
Parameter<bool> repeat_;
Parameter<uint64_t> count_;
// Internal state
// File stream for entities
nvidia::gxf::FileStream entity_file_stream_;
// File stream for index
nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_;
uint64_t playback_index_ = 0;
uint64_t playback_count_ = 0;
uint64_t index_start_timestamp_ = 0;
uint64_t index_last_timestamp_ = 0;
uint64_t index_timestamp_duration_ = 0;
uint64_t index_frame_count_ = 1;
uint64_t playback_start_timestamp_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP */