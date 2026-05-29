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Program Listing for File utils.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H
#define HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H

#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>

#include <algorithm>
#include <cassert>
#include <cctype>
#include <filesystem>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <iterator>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <NvInfer.h>
#include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class Logger : public nvinfer1::ILogger {
  void log(Severity severity, const char* msg) noexcept override {
    LogLevel log_level;
    switch (severity) {
      case Severity::kINTERNAL_ERROR:
        log_level = LogLevel::CRITICAL;
        break;
      case Severity::kERROR:
        log_level = LogLevel::ERROR;
        break;
      case Severity::kWARNING:
        log_level = LogLevel::WARN;
        break;
      case Severity::kINFO:
        log_level = LogLevel::INFO;
        break;
      case Severity::kVERBOSE:
        log_level = LogLevel::DEBUG;
        break;
    }
    try {  // ignore potential fmt::format_error exception
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(log_level, msg);
    } catch (std::exception& e) {
    }
  };
};

struct NetworkOptions {
  bool use_fp16 = true;

  std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>> batch_sizes = {{1, 1, 1}};

  int32_t max_batch_size = 256;

  size_t max_memory = 10000000000;

  int device_index = 0;

  int32_t dla_core = -1;

  bool dla_gpu_fallback = true;
};

bool valid_file_path(const std::string& filepath);

bool generate_engine_path(const NetworkOptions& options, const std::string& model_path,
                          std::string& engine_name);

bool build_engine(const std::string& onnxModelPath, const std::string& engine_name_,
                  const NetworkOptions& network_options_, Logger& logger_);

static auto StreamDeleter = [](cudaStream_t* pStream) {
  if (pStream) {
    cudaStreamDestroy(*pStream);
    delete pStream;
  }
};

inline std::unique_ptr<cudaStream_t, decltype(StreamDeleter)> makeCudaStream() {
  std::unique_ptr<cudaStream_t, decltype(StreamDeleter)> pStream(new cudaStream_t, StreamDeleter);
  if (cudaStreamCreateWithFlags(pStream.get(), cudaStreamNonBlocking) != cudaSuccess) {
    pStream.reset(nullptr);
  }

  return pStream;
}

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H

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