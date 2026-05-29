Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Template Struct formatter< nvidia::gxf::Tensor >

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public formatter< fmt::string_view >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : public formatter<fmt::string_view>

Public Functions

format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor &t, fmt::format_context &ctx) const
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