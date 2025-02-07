Program Listing for File core.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoinfer/src/infer/onnx/core.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class OnnxInferImpl;
class OnnxInfer : public InferBase {
public:
OnnxInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool cuda_flag);
~OnnxInfer();
InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer);
void populate_model_details();
void print_model_details();
int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options();
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;
void cleanup();
private:
OnnxInferImpl* impl_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif