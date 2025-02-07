Custom YAML parser for std::complex types

Handles parsing of strings containing a complex floating point value.

Examples of valid strings are: “1.0 + 2.5j” “-1.0 - 3i” “1+3.3j”

There may be 0 or 1 space between a + or - sign and the digits. Either “i” or “j” must appear immediately after the second number.

Public Static Functions

static inline Node encode ( const std :: complex < typeT > & data )

