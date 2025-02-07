Program Listing for File operator_wrapper_fragment.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_HPP

#include "holoscan/core/executors/gxf/gxf_executor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class OperatorWrapperFragment : public holoscan::Fragment {
 public:
  OperatorWrapperFragment();

  GXFExecutor& gxf_executor() {
    return static_cast<GXFExecutor&>(executor());
  }
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_HPP */

