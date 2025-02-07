Program Listing for File gxf_component.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFComponent {
public:
GXFComponent() = default;
virtual ~GXFComponent() = default;
virtual const char* gxf_typename() const { return "nvidia::gxf::Component"; }
void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context) { gxf_context_ = gxf_context; }
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; }
void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid) { gxf_tid_ = gxf_tid; }
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const { return gxf_tid_; }
void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; }
std::string& gxf_cname() { return gxf_cname_; }
void gxf_cname(const std::string& name) { gxf_cname_ = name; }
void* gxf_cptr() { return gxf_cptr_; }
void gxf_initialize() {
if (gxf_context_ == nullptr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Initializing with null GXF context");
return;
}
if (gxf_eid_ == 0) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Initializing with null GXF eid");
return;
}
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(gxf_context_, gxf_typename(), &gxf_tid_));
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(
GxfComponentAdd(gxf_context_, gxf_eid_, gxf_tid_, gxf_cname().c_str(), &gxf_cid_));
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentPointer(
gxf_context_, gxf_cid_, gxf_tid_, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&gxf_cptr_)));
}
protected:
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0;
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {};
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0;
std::string gxf_cname_;
void* gxf_cptr_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP */