NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Program Listing for File gxf_component.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_component.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <string>

#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFComponent {
 public:
  GXFComponent() = default;
  virtual ~GXFComponent() = default;

  virtual const char* gxf_typename() const { return "nvidia::gxf::Component"; }

  void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context) { gxf_context_ = gxf_context; }
  gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }

  void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; }
  gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; }

  void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid) { gxf_tid_ = gxf_tid; }
  gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const { return gxf_tid_; }

  void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; }
  gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; }

  std::string& gxf_cname() { return gxf_cname_; }
  void gxf_cname(const std::string& name) { gxf_cname_ = name; }

  void* gxf_cptr() { return gxf_cptr_; }

  void gxf_initialize() {
    if (gxf_context_ == nullptr) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Initializing with null GXF context");
      return;
    }
    if (gxf_eid_ == 0) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Initializing with null GXF eid");
      return;
    }

    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(gxf_context_, gxf_typename(), &gxf_tid_));
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(
        GxfComponentAdd(gxf_context_, gxf_eid_, gxf_tid_, gxf_cname().c_str(), &gxf_cid_));
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentPointer(
        gxf_context_, gxf_cid_, gxf_tid_, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&gxf_cptr_)));
  }

 protected:
  gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
  gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0;
  gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {};
  gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0;
  std::string gxf_cname_;
  void* gxf_cptr_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here