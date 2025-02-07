Program Listing for File gxf_tensor.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/domain/tensor.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFMemoryBuffer;  // forward declaration

class GXFTensor : public nvidia::gxf::Tensor {
 public:
  GXFTensor() = default;

  explicit GXFTensor(std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& dl_ctx);

  explicit GXFTensor(nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor, int64_t id = 0);

  DLDevice device() const;

  DLDataType dtype() const;

  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> as_tensor();

  static std::shared_ptr<GXFTensor> from_tensor(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> tensor);

  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& dl_ctx() { return dl_ctx_; }

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx> dl_ctx_;
};

class GXFMemoryBuffer : public nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer {
 public:
  using nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer::MemoryBuffer;

  explicit GXFMemoryBuffer(nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer&& other)
      : nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer(std::forward<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer>(other)) {}

  std::vector<int64_t> dl_shape;
  std::vector<int64_t> dl_strides;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP */

