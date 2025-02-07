NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <cstdlib>
#include <iostream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include <common/assert.hpp>
#include <common/backtrace.hpp>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

// macro like GXF_ASSERT_SUCCESS, but uses HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR and includes line/filename info
// Note: HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL depends on GNU C statement expressions ({ })
// https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt)                                                     \
({                                                                                \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt);                                                     \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                                                      \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt,                                                     \
__LINE__,                                                  \
__FILE__,                                                  \
GxfResultStr(code),                                        \
code);                                                     \
if (!std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_DISABLE_BACKTRACE")) { PrettyPrintBacktrace(); }   \
}                                                                               \
code;                                                                           \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(stmt)                                                 \
{                                                                                   \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt);                                      \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, ...)                          \
({                                                              \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt);                  \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code;                                                         \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG_FATAL(stmt, ...)                                        \
{                                                                                   \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, __VA_ARGS__);                     \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}

// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL but without a backtrace and logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt)                                               \
({                                                                               \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt);                                                    \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                                                     \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt,                                                     \
__LINE__,                                                  \
__FILE__,                                                  \
GxfResultStr(code),                                        \
code);                                                     \
}                                                                              \
code;                                                                          \
})

// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG but logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...)                    \
({                                                             \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt);            \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code;                                                        \
})

namespace holoscan::gxf {

inline gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t source_cid,
                                   gxf_uid_t target_cid) {
  gxf_result_t code;
  gxf_uid_t connect_eid;
  const GxfEntityCreateInfo connect_entity_create_info = {nullptr, GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfCreateEntity(context, &connect_entity_create_info, &connect_eid));

  gxf_tid_t connect_tid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::Connection", &connect_tid));
  gxf_uid_t connect_cid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentAdd(context, connect_eid, connect_tid, "", &connect_cid));

  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "source", source_cid));
  code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "target", target_cid);
  return code;
}

inline void create_gxf_component(gxf_context_t context, const char* component_type_name,
                                 const char* component_name, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t* cid) {
  gxf_tid_t tid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, component_type_name, &tid));

  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context, eid, tid, component_name, cid));
}

inline gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid));
  return eid;
}

inline std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
  const char* cname;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(context, cid, &cname));
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid));
  const char* ename;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(context, eid, &ename));

  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << ename << "/" << cname;
  return sstream.str();
}

inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index) {
  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << prefix << "_" << index;
  return sstream.str();
}

inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name) {
  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << prefix << "_" << name;
  return sstream.str();
}

template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
                                       const char* key, const std::string& tag,
                                       const std::string& prefix) {
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  std::string component_name;

  const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
  if (pos == std::string::npos) {
    // Get the entity of this component
    const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
    if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
    component_name = tag;
  } else {
    component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);

    // Get the entity
    gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
    // Try using entity name with prefix
    if (!prefix.empty()) {
      const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
      result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
    // Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
    if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
      const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
        return 0;
      } else if (!prefix.empty()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
            " please use prerequisites instead",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
  }

  // Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
  gxf_tid_t tid;
  const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
  if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }

  // Find the component in the indicated entity
  gxf_uid_t cid;
  const gxf_result_t result_3 =
      GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
  if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
    if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
          "Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
          " of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
      return 0;
    } else {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
          "Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
          "of component {}",
          component_name.c_str(),
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
    }

    return 0;
  }

  return cid;
}

inline bool has_component(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid = GxfTidNull(),
                          const char* name = nullptr, int32_t* offset = nullptr,
                          gxf_uid_t* cid = nullptr) {
  gxf_uid_t temp_cid = 0;
  auto result = GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, name, offset, cid ? cid : &temp_cid);
  if (result == GXF_SUCCESS) {
    return true;
  } else {
    return false;
  }
}

inline gxf_uid_t add_entity_group(void* context, std::string name) {
  gxf_uid_t entity_group_gid = kNullUid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfCreateEntityGroup(context, name.c_str(), &entity_group_gid));
  return entity_group_gid;
}

inline std::pair<gxf_tid_t, gxf_uid_t> create_gpu_device_entity(void* context,
                                                                std::string entity_name) {
  // Get GPU device type id
  gxf_tid_t device_tid = GxfTidNull();
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice", &device_tid));

  // Create a GPUDevice entity
  gxf_uid_t device_eid = kNullUid;
  GxfEntityCreateInfo entity_create_info = {entity_name.c_str(), GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfCreateEntity(context, &entity_create_info, &device_eid));
  GXF_ASSERT_NE(device_eid, kNullUid);
  return std::make_pair(device_tid, device_eid);
}

inline gxf_uid_t create_gpu_device_component(void* context, gxf_tid_t device_tid,
                                             gxf_uid_t device_eid, std::string component_name,
                                             int32_t dev_id = 0) {
  // Create the GPU device component
  gxf_uid_t device_cid = kNullUid;
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(
      GxfComponentAdd(context, device_eid, device_tid, component_name.c_str(), &device_cid));
  GXF_ASSERT_NE(device_cid, kNullUid);

  // set the device ID parameter
  HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfParameterSetInt32(context, device_cid, "dev_id", dev_id));
  return device_cid;
}

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */

