Program Listing for File ucx_transmitter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_transmitter.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include "./transmitter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp"

#include <gxf/std/transmitter.hpp>

namespace nvidia::gxf {
// Forward declarations
class UcxSerializationBuffer;
class UcxTransmitter;
}  // namespace nvidia::gxf

namespace holoscan {

class UcxTransmitter : public Transmitter {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxTransmitter, Transmitter)
  UcxTransmitter() = default;
  UcxTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;

  std::string receiver_address();

  uint32_t port();

  std::string local_address();

  uint32_t local_port();

  Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;

 private:
  Parameter<std::string> receiver_address_;
  Parameter<std::string> local_address_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> port_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> local_port_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> maximum_connection_retries_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<UcxSerializationBuffer>> buffer_;
  // TODO: support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource
  // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP */

