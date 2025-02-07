Program Listing for File inference_processor.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
#include "holoinfer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_utils.hpp"
namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;
namespace holoscan::ops {
class InferenceProcessorOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(InferenceProcessorOp)
InferenceProcessorOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
struct DataMap {
DataMap() = default;
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
void insert(const std::string& key, const std::string& value) { mappings_[key] = value; }
std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const { return mappings_; }
std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_;
};
struct DataVecMap {
DataVecMap() = default;
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
void insert(const std::string& key, const std::vector<std::string>& value) {
for (const auto& val : value) mappings_[key].push_back(val);
}
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const { return mappings_; }
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_;
};
private:
Parameter<DataVecMap> process_operations_;
Parameter<DataVecMap> processed_map_;
Parameter<std::string> config_path_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> in_tensor_names_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> out_tensor_names_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<bool> input_on_cuda_;
Parameter<bool> output_on_cuda_;
Parameter<bool> transmit_on_cuda_;
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> transmitter_;
void conditional_disable_output_port(const std::string& name);
// Internal state
std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::ProcessorContext> holoscan_postprocess_context_;
HoloInfer::DataMap data_per_tensor_;
std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_;
const std::string module_{"Inference Processor Operator"};
CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOINFER_PROCESSOR_INFERENCE_PROCESSOR_HPP */