Program Listing for File app_driver.grpc.pb.h

// Generated by the gRPC C++ plugin.
// If you make any local change, they will be lost.
// source: app_driver.proto
// Original file comments:
//
// SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
//
// Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
// you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
// You may obtain a copy of the License at
//
// http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
//
// Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
// distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
// WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
// See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
// limitations under the License.
//
#ifndef GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED
#define GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED

#include "app_driver.pb.h"

#include <functional>
#include <grpcpp/generic/async_generic_service.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_stream.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_unary_call.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/client_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/client_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/completion_queue.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/message_allocator.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/method_handler.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/proto_utils.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/rpc_method.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/server_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/server_callback_handlers.h>
#include <grpcpp/server_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/service_type.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/status.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/stub_options.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/sync_stream.h>

namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

class AppDriverService final {
 public:
  static constexpr char const* service_full_name() {
    return "holoscan.service.AppDriverService";
  }
  class StubInterface {
   public:
    virtual ~StubInterface() {}
    virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) = 0;
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(AsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(PrepareAsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response) = 0;
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>>(AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>>(PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    class async_interface {
     public:
      virtual ~async_interface() {}
      virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0;
      virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) = 0;
      virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0;
      virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) = 0;
    };
    typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface;
    virtual class async_interface* async() { return nullptr; }
    class async_interface* experimental_async() { return async(); }
   private:
    virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* AsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
    virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* PrepareAsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
    virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
    virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
  };
  class Stub final : public StubInterface {
   public:
    Stub(const std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface>& channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions& options = ::grpc::StubOptions());
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) override;
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(AsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(PrepareAsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response) override;
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>>(AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
      return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>>(PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(context, request, cq));
    }
    class async final :
      public StubInterface::async_interface {
     public:
      void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) override;
      void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) override;
      void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) override;
      void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) override;
     private:
      friend class Stub;
      explicit async(Stub* stub): stub_(stub) { }
      Stub* stub() { return stub_; }
      Stub* stub_;
    };
    class async* async() override { return &async_stub_; }

   private:
    std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface> channel_;
    class async async_stub_{this};
    ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* AsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
    ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* PrepareAsyncAllocateFragmentsRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
    ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
    ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinishedRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
    const ::grpc::internal::RpcMethod rpcmethod_AllocateFragments_;
    const ::grpc::internal::RpcMethod rpcmethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished_;
  };
  static std::unique_ptr<Stub> NewStub(const std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface>& channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions& options = ::grpc::StubOptions());

  class Service : public ::grpc::Service {
   public:
    Service();
    virtual ~Service();
    virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response);
    virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response);
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodAsync(0);
    }
    ~WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
      ::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(0, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
    }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodAsync(1);
    }
    ~WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
      ::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(1, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
    }
  };
  typedef WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments<WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service > > AsyncService;
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodCallback(0,
          new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(
            [this](
                   ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) { return this->AllocateFragments(context, request, response); }));}
    void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AllocateFragments(
        ::grpc::MessageAllocator< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* allocator) {
      ::grpc::internal::MethodHandler* const handler = ::grpc::Service::GetHandler(0);
      static_cast<::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>*>(handler)
              ->SetMessageAllocator(allocator);
    }
    ~WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* AllocateFragments(
      ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/)  { return nullptr; }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodCallback(1,
          new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>(
            [this](
                   ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response) { return this->ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(context, request, response); }));}
    void SetMessageAllocatorFor_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(
        ::grpc::MessageAllocator< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* allocator) {
      ::grpc::internal::MethodHandler* const handler = ::grpc::Service::GetHandler(1);
      static_cast<::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>*>(handler)
              ->SetMessageAllocator(allocator);
    }
    ~WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(
      ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/)  { return nullptr; }
  };
  typedef WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments<WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service > > CallbackService;
  typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService;
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodGeneric(0);
    }
    ~WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodGeneric(1);
    }
    ~WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRaw(0);
    }
    ~WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::grpc::ByteBuffer>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
      ::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(0, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
    }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRaw(1);
    }
    ~WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::grpc::ByteBuffer>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
      ::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(1, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
    }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRawCallback(0,
          new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::grpc::ByteBuffer, ::grpc::ByteBuffer>(
            [this](
                   ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* response) { return this->AllocateFragments(context, request, response); }));
    }
    ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* AllocateFragments(
      ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*request*/, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*response*/)  { return nullptr; }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRawCallback(1,
          new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::grpc::ByteBuffer, ::grpc::ByteBuffer>(
            [this](
                   ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* response) { return this->ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(context, request, response); }));
    }
    ~WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable synchronous version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(
      ::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*request*/, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*response*/)  { return nullptr; }
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodStreamed(0,
        new ::grpc::internal::StreamedUnaryHandler<
          ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(
            [this](::grpc::ServerContext* context,
                   ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<
                     ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* streamer) {
                       return this->StreamedAllocateFragments(context,
                         streamer);
                  }));
    }
    ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable regular version of this method
    ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    // replace default version of method with streamed unary
    virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest,::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* server_unary_streamer) = 0;
  };
  template <class BaseClass>
  class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass {
   private:
    void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
   public:
    WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() {
      ::grpc::Service::MarkMethodStreamed(1,
        new ::grpc::internal::StreamedUnaryHandler<
          ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>(
            [this](::grpc::ServerContext* context,
                   ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<
                     ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* streamer) {
                       return this->StreamedReportWorkerExecutionFinished(context,
                         streamer);
                  }));
    }
    ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override {
      BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
    }
    // disable regular version of this method
    ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* /*response*/) override {
      abort();
      return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
    }
    // replace default version of method with streamed unary
    virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest,::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>* server_unary_streamer) = 0;
  };
  typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service > > StreamedUnaryService;
  typedef Service SplitStreamedService;
  typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service > > StreamedService;
};

}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan


#endif// GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED

