NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Program Listing for File connection_item.pb.cc

Program Listing for File connection_item.pb.cc

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/connection_item.pb.cc)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: connection_item.proto

#include "connection_item.pb.h"

#include <algorithm>

#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>

PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG

namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;

namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.key_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.value_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{}} {}
struct ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    ConnectorArg _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectorArg_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.args_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.name_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.io_type_)*/0
  , /*decltype(_impl_.connector_type_)*/0
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    ConnectionItem _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItem_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[2];
static const ::_pb::EnumDescriptor* file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[2];
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto = nullptr;

const uint32_t TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_._oneof_case_[0]),
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_.key_),
  ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag,
  ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag,
  ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag,
  ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag,
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_.value_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.name_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.io_type_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.connector_type_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.args_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg)},
  { 12, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem)},
};

static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
  &::holoscan::service::_ConnectorArg_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_ConnectionItem_default_instance_._instance,
};

const char descriptor_table_protodef_connection_5fitem_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
  "\n\025connection_item.proto\022\020holoscan.servic"
  "e\"|\n\014ConnectorArg\022\013\n\003key\030\001\001(\t\022\023\n\tstr_va"
  "lue\030\002\001(\tH\000\022\023\n\tint_value\030\003\001(\005H\000\022\024\n\nuint"
  "_value\030\004\001(\rH\000\022\026\n\014double_value\030\005\001(\001H\000B\007"
  "\n\005value\"\260\001\n\016ConnectionItem\022\014\n\004name\030\001\001(\t"
  "\022)\n\007io_type\030\002\001(\0162\030.holoscan.service.IOT"
  "ype\0227\n\016connector_type\030\003\001(\0162\037.holoscan.s"
  "ervice.ConnectorType\022,\n\004args\030\004\003(\0132\036.hol"
  "oscan.service.ConnectorArg*\037\n\006IOType\022\t\n\005"
  "INPUT\020\000\022\n\n\006OUTPUT\020\001*8\n\rConnectorType\022\013\n\007"
  "DEFAULT\020\000\022\021\n\rDOUBLE_BUFFER\020\001\022\007\n\003UCX\020\002b\006p"
  "roto3"
  ;
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto = {
    false, false, 445, descriptor_table_protodef_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
    "connection_item.proto",
    &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 2,
    schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto::offsets,
    file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
    file_level_service_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter() {
  return &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
}

// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_connection_5fitem_2eproto(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* IOType_descriptor() {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto);
  return file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[0];
}
bool IOType_IsValid(int value) {
  switch (value) {
    case 0:
    case 1:
      return true;
    default:
      return false;
  }
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ConnectorType_descriptor() {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto);
  return file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[1];
}
bool ConnectorType_IsValid(int value) {
  switch (value) {
    case 0:
    case 1:
    case 2:
      return true;
    default:
      return false;
  }
}


// ===================================================================

class ConnectorArg::_Internal {
 public:
};

ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
}
ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg(const ConnectorArg& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  ConnectorArg* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.key_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.value_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.key_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_key().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.key_.Set(from._internal_key(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  clear_has_value();
  switch (from.value_case()) {
    case kStrValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_str_value(from._internal_str_value());
      break;
    }
    case kIntValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_int_value(from._internal_int_value());
      break;
    }
    case kUintValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_uint_value(from._internal_uint_value());
      break;
    }
    case kDoubleValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_double_value(from._internal_double_value());
      break;
    }
    case VALUE_NOT_SET: {
      break;
    }
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
}

inline void ConnectorArg::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.key_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.value_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{}
  };
  _impl_.key_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  clear_has_value();
}

ConnectorArg::~ConnectorArg() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void ConnectorArg::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.key_.Destroy();
  if (has_value()) {
    clear_value();
  }
}

void ConnectorArg::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void ConnectorArg::clear_value() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(one_of_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  switch (value_case()) {
    case kStrValue: {
      _impl_.value_.str_value_.Destroy();
      break;
    }
    case kIntValue: {
      // No need to clear
      break;
    }
    case kUintValue: {
      // No need to clear
      break;
    }
    case kDoubleValue: {
      // No need to clear
      break;
    }
    case VALUE_NOT_SET: {
      break;
    }
  }
  _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = VALUE_NOT_SET;
}


void ConnectorArg::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.key_.ClearToEmpty();
  clear_value();
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* ConnectorArg::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // string key = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_key();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // string str_value = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_str_value();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // int32 int_value = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) {
          _internal_set_int_value(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // uint32 uint_value = 4;
      case 4:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 32)) {
          _internal_set_uint_value(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // double double_value = 5;
      case 5:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 41)) {
          _internal_set_double_value(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::UnalignedLoad<double>(ptr));
          ptr += sizeof(double);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* ConnectorArg::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string key = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_key().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_key().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_key().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        1, this->_internal_key(), target);
  }

  // string str_value = 2;
  if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_str_value().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_str_value().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        2, this->_internal_str_value(), target);
  }

  // int32 int_value = 3;
  if (_internal_has_int_value()) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_int_value(), target);
  }

  // uint32 uint_value = 4;
  if (_internal_has_uint_value()) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(4, this->_internal_uint_value(), target);
  }

  // double double_value = 5;
  if (_internal_has_double_value()) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteDoubleToArray(5, this->_internal_double_value(), target);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  return target;
}

size_t ConnectorArg::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string key = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_key().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_key());
  }

  switch (value_case()) {
    // string str_value = 2;
    case kStrValue: {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_str_value());
      break;
    }
    // int32 int_value = 3;
    case kIntValue: {
      total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_int_value());
      break;
    }
    // uint32 uint_value = 4;
    case kUintValue: {
      total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_uint_value());
      break;
    }
    // double double_value = 5;
    case kDoubleValue: {
      total_size += 1 + 8;
      break;
    }
    case VALUE_NOT_SET: {
      break;
    }
  }
  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectorArg::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    ConnectorArg::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectorArg::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void ConnectorArg::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectorArg*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectorArg&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (!from._internal_key().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_key(from._internal_key());
  }
  switch (from.value_case()) {
    case kStrValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_str_value(from._internal_str_value());
      break;
    }
    case kIntValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_int_value(from._internal_int_value());
      break;
    }
    case kUintValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_uint_value(from._internal_uint_value());
      break;
    }
    case kDoubleValue: {
      _this->_internal_set_double_value(from._internal_double_value());
      break;
    }
    case VALUE_NOT_SET: {
      break;
    }
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void ConnectorArg::CopyFrom(const ConnectorArg& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool ConnectorArg::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void ConnectorArg::InternalSwap(ConnectorArg* other) {
  using std::swap;
  auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.key_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.key_, rhs_arena
  );
  swap(_impl_.value_, other->_impl_.value_);
  swap(_impl_._oneof_case_[0], other->_impl_._oneof_case_[0]);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectorArg::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[0]);
}

// ===================================================================

class ConnectionItem::_Internal {
 public:
};

ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
}
ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem(const ConnectionItem& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  ConnectionItem* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.args_){from._impl_.args_}
    , decltype(_impl_.name_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.io_type_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.connector_type_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.name_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_name().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.name_.Set(from._internal_name(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  ::memcpy(&_impl_.io_type_, &from._impl_.io_type_,
    static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.connector_type_) -
    reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_)) + sizeof(_impl_.connector_type_));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
}

inline void ConnectionItem::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.args_){arena}
    , decltype(_impl_.name_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.io_type_){0}
    , decltype(_impl_.connector_type_){0}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
  _impl_.name_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}

ConnectionItem::~ConnectionItem() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void ConnectionItem::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.args_.~RepeatedPtrField();
  _impl_.name_.Destroy();
}

void ConnectionItem::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void ConnectionItem::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.args_.Clear();
  _impl_.name_.ClearToEmpty();
  ::memset(&_impl_.io_type_, 0, static_cast<size_t>(
      reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.connector_type_) -
      reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_)) + sizeof(_impl_.connector_type_));
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* ConnectionItem::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // string name = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_name();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) {
          uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
          _internal_set_io_type(static_cast<::holoscan::service::IOType>(val));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) {
          uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
          _internal_set_connector_type(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ConnectorType>(val));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
      case 4:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
          ptr -= 1;
          do {
            ptr += 1;
            ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_args(), ptr);
            CHK_(ptr);
            if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
          } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<34>(ptr));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* ConnectionItem::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string name = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_name().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_name().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_name().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        1, this->_internal_name(), target);
  }

  // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
  if (this->_internal_io_type() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
      2, this->_internal_io_type(), target);
  }

  // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
  if (this->_internal_connector_type() != 0) {
    target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
      3, this->_internal_connector_type(), target);
  }

  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
  for (unsigned i = 0,
      n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_args_size()); i < n; i++) {
    const auto& repfield = this->_internal_args(i);
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
        InternalWriteMessage(4, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  return target;
}

size_t ConnectionItem::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
  total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_args_size();
  for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.args_) {
    total_size +=
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg);
  }

  // string name = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_name().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_name());
  }

  // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
  if (this->_internal_io_type() != 0) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_io_type());
  }

  // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
  if (this->_internal_connector_type() != 0) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_connector_type());
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectionItem::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    ConnectionItem::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectionItem::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void ConnectionItem::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectionItem*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectionItem&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.args_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.args_);
  if (!from._internal_name().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_name(from._internal_name());
  }
  if (from._internal_io_type() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_io_type(from._internal_io_type());
  }
  if (from._internal_connector_type() != 0) {
    _this->_internal_set_connector_type(from._internal_connector_type());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void ConnectionItem::CopyFrom(const ConnectionItem& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool ConnectionItem::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void ConnectionItem::InternalSwap(ConnectionItem* other) {
  using std::swap;
  auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.args_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.args_);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.name_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.name_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap<
      PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(ConnectionItem, _impl_.connector_type_)
      + sizeof(ConnectionItem::_impl_.connector_type_)
      - PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(ConnectionItem, _impl_.io_type_)>(
          reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_),
          reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.io_type_));
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectionItem::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[1]);
}

// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here