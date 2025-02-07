Program Listing for File result.grpc.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/result.grpc.pb.h)
// Generated by the gRPC C++ plugin.
// If you make any local change, they will be lost.
// source: result.proto
// Original file comments:
//
// SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
//
// Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
// you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
// You may obtain a copy of the License at
//
// http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
//
// Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
// distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
// WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
// See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
// limitations under the License.
//
#ifndef GRPC_result_2eproto__INCLUDED
#define GRPC_result_2eproto__INCLUDED
#include "result.pb.h"
#include <functional>
#include <grpcpp/generic/async_generic_service.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_stream.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_unary_call.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/client_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/client_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/completion_queue.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/message_allocator.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/method_handler.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/proto_utils.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/rpc_method.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/server_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/server_callback_handlers.h>
#include <grpcpp/server_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/service_type.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/status.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/stub_options.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/sync_stream.h>
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// GRPC_result_2eproto__INCLUDED