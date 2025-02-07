Program Listing for File system_resource.grpc.pb.cc

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
// Generated by the gRPC C++ plugin.
// If you make any local change, they will be lost.
// source: system_resource.proto

#include "system_resource.pb.h"
#include "system_resource.grpc.pb.h"

#include <functional>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_stream.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_unary_call.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/channel_interface.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/client_unary_call.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/client_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/message_allocator.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/method_handler.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/rpc_service_method.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/server_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/server_callback_handlers.h>
#include <grpcpp/server_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/service_type.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/sync_stream.h>
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

}  // namespace holoscan
}  // namespace service

