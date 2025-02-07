Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.cc
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/system_resource.pb.cc)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: system_resource.proto
#include "system_resource.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_._has_bits_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_.cpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_.memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}} {}
struct AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
AvailableSystemResource _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal _AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[1];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_._has_bits_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.cpu_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.memory_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_memory_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.shared_memory_),
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
{ 0, 11, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource)},
};
static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
&::holoscan::service::_AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_._instance,
};
const char descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\025system_resource.proto\022\020holoscan.servic"
"e\"\303\001\n\027AvailableSystemResource\022\020\n\003cpu\030\001\001"
"(\tH\000\210\001\001\022\020\n\003gpu\030\002\001(\tH\001\210\001\001\022\023\n\006memory\030\003\001("
"\tH\002\210\001\001\022\027\n\ngpu_memory\030\004\001(\tH\003\210\001\001\022\032\n\rshare"
"d_memory\030\005\001(\tH\004\210\001\001B\006\n\004_cpuB\006\n\004_gpuB\t\n\007_"
"memoryB\r\n\013_gpu_memoryB\020\n\016_shared_memoryb"
"\006proto3"
;
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto = {
false, false, 247, descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto,
"system_resource.proto",
&descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 1,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets,
file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_system_5fresource_2eproto(&descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class AvailableSystemResource::_Internal {
public:
using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_);
static void set_has_cpu(HasBits* has_bits) {
(*has_bits)[0] |= 1u;
}
static void set_has_gpu(HasBits* has_bits) {
(*has_bits)[0] |= 2u;
}
static void set_has_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
(*has_bits)[0] |= 4u;
}
static void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
(*has_bits)[0] |= 8u;
}
static void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
(*has_bits)[0] |= 16u;
}
};
AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
}
AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
AvailableSystemResource* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){from._impl_._has_bits_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
, decltype(_impl_.cpu_){}
, decltype(_impl_.gpu_){}
, decltype(_impl_.memory_){}
, decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){}
, decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_impl_.cpu_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (from._internal_has_cpu()) {
_this->_impl_.cpu_.Set(from._internal_cpu(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
_impl_.gpu_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (from._internal_has_gpu()) {
_this->_impl_.gpu_.Set(from._internal_gpu(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
_impl_.memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (from._internal_has_memory()) {
_this->_impl_.memory_.Set(from._internal_memory(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
_impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (from._internal_has_gpu_memory()) {
_this->_impl_.gpu_memory_.Set(from._internal_gpu_memory(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
_impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (from._internal_has_shared_memory()) {
_this->_impl_.shared_memory_.Set(from._internal_shared_memory(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
, decltype(_impl_.cpu_){}
, decltype(_impl_.gpu_){}
, decltype(_impl_.memory_){}
, decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){}
, decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){}
};
_impl_.cpu_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}
AvailableSystemResource::~AvailableSystemResource() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.cpu_.Destroy();
_impl_.gpu_.Destroy();
_impl_.memory_.Destroy();
_impl_.gpu_memory_.Destroy();
_impl_.shared_memory_.Destroy();
}
void AvailableSystemResource::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void AvailableSystemResource::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0];
if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
_impl_.cpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
_impl_.gpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
_impl_.memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
_impl_.gpu_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
_impl_.shared_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
}
}
_impl_._has_bits_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
_Internal::HasBits has_bits{};
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// optional string cpu = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_cpu();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// optional string gpu = 2;
case 2:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// optional string memory = 3;
case 3:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_memory();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// optional string gpu_memory = 4;
case 4:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu_memory();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// optional string shared_memory = 5;
case 5:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 42)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_shared_memory();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
_impl_._has_bits_.Or(has_bits);
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// optional string cpu = 1;
if (_internal_has_cpu()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_cpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_cpu().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
1, this->_internal_cpu(), target);
}
// optional string gpu = 2;
if (_internal_has_gpu()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_gpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
2, this->_internal_gpu(), target);
}
// optional string memory = 3;
if (_internal_has_memory()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_memory().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
3, this->_internal_memory(), target);
}
// optional string gpu_memory = 4;
if (_internal_has_gpu_memory()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_gpu_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu_memory().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
4, this->_internal_gpu_memory(), target);
}
// optional string shared_memory = 5;
if (_internal_has_shared_memory()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_shared_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_shared_memory().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
5, this->_internal_shared_memory(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
return target;
}
size_t AvailableSystemResource::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0];
if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
// optional string cpu = 1;
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_cpu());
}
// optional string gpu = 2;
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_gpu());
}
// optional string memory = 3;
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_memory());
}
// optional string gpu_memory = 4;
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_gpu_memory());
}
// optional string shared_memory = 5;
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_shared_memory());
}
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailableSystemResource::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailableSystemResource::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailableSystemResource*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const AvailableSystemResource&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
cached_has_bits = from._impl_._has_bits_[0];
if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
_this->_internal_set_cpu(from._internal_cpu());
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
_this->_internal_set_gpu(from._internal_gpu());
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
_this->_internal_set_memory(from._internal_memory());
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
_this->_internal_set_gpu_memory(from._internal_gpu_memory());
}
if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
_this->_internal_set_shared_memory(from._internal_shared_memory());
}
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void AvailableSystemResource::CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool AvailableSystemResource::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void AvailableSystemResource::InternalSwap(AvailableSystemResource* other) {
using std::swap;
auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_._has_bits_[0], other->_impl_._has_bits_[0]);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.cpu_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.cpu_, rhs_arena
);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.gpu_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.gpu_, rhs_arena
);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.memory_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.memory_, rhs_arena
);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.gpu_memory_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.gpu_memory_, rhs_arena
);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.shared_memory_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.shared_memory_, rhs_arena
);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailableSystemResource::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[0]);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>