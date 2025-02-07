NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.cc

Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.cc

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/system_resource.pb.cc)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: system_resource.proto

#include "system_resource.pb.h"

#include <algorithm>

#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>

PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG

namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;

namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_._has_bits_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.cpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}} {}
struct AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    AvailableSystemResource _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal _AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[1];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr;

const uint32_t TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_._has_bits_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.cpu_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.memory_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_memory_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.shared_memory_),
  0,
  1,
  2,
  3,
  4,
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  { 0, 11, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource)},
};

static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
  &::holoscan::service::_AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_._instance,
};

const char descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
  "\n\025system_resource.proto\022\020holoscan.servic"
  "e\"\303\001\n\027AvailableSystemResource\022\020\n\003cpu\030\001\001"
  "(\tH\000\210\001\001\022\020\n\003gpu\030\002\001(\tH\001\210\001\001\022\023\n\006memory\030\003\001("
  "\tH\002\210\001\001\022\027\n\ngpu_memory\030\004\001(\tH\003\210\001\001\022\032\n\rshare"
  "d_memory\030\005\001(\tH\004\210\001\001B\006\n\004_cpuB\006\n\004_gpuB\t\n\007_"
  "memoryB\r\n\013_gpu_memoryB\020\n\016_shared_memoryb"
  "\006proto3"
  ;
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto = {
    false, false, 247, descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto,
    "system_resource.proto",
    &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 1,
    schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets,
    file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto,
    file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter() {
  return &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto;
}

// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_system_5fresource_2eproto(&descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class AvailableSystemResource::_Internal {
 public:
  using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_);
  static void set_has_cpu(HasBits* has_bits) {
    (*has_bits)[0] |= 1u;
  }
  static void set_has_gpu(HasBits* has_bits) {
    (*has_bits)[0] |= 2u;
  }
  static void set_has_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
    (*has_bits)[0] |= 4u;
  }
  static void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
    (*has_bits)[0] |= 8u;
  }
  static void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits* has_bits) {
    (*has_bits)[0] |= 16u;
  }
};

AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
}
AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  AvailableSystemResource* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){from._impl_._has_bits_}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
    , decltype(_impl_.cpu_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.gpu_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.memory_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.cpu_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (from._internal_has_cpu()) {
    _this->_impl_.cpu_.Set(from._internal_cpu(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.gpu_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (from._internal_has_gpu()) {
    _this->_impl_.gpu_.Set(from._internal_gpu(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (from._internal_has_memory()) {
    _this->_impl_.memory_.Set(from._internal_memory(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (from._internal_has_gpu_memory()) {
    _this->_impl_.gpu_memory_.Set(from._internal_gpu_memory(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (from._internal_has_shared_memory()) {
    _this->_impl_.shared_memory_.Set(from._internal_shared_memory(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
}

inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
    , decltype(_impl_.cpu_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.gpu_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.memory_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){}
  };
  _impl_.cpu_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.gpu_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}

AvailableSystemResource::~AvailableSystemResource() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.cpu_.Destroy();
  _impl_.gpu_.Destroy();
  _impl_.memory_.Destroy();
  _impl_.gpu_memory_.Destroy();
  _impl_.shared_memory_.Destroy();
}

void AvailableSystemResource::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void AvailableSystemResource::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0];
  if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
      _impl_.cpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
      _impl_.gpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
      _impl_.memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
      _impl_.gpu_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
      _impl_.shared_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty();
    }
  }
  _impl_._has_bits_.Clear();
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  _Internal::HasBits has_bits{};
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // optional string cpu = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_cpu();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // optional string gpu = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // optional string memory = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_memory();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // optional string gpu_memory = 4;
      case 4:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu_memory();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // optional string shared_memory = 5;
      case 5:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 42)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_shared_memory();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  _impl_._has_bits_.Or(has_bits);
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // optional string cpu = 1;
  if (_internal_has_cpu()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_cpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_cpu().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        1, this->_internal_cpu(), target);
  }

  // optional string gpu = 2;
  if (_internal_has_gpu()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_gpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        2, this->_internal_gpu(), target);
  }

  // optional string memory = 3;
  if (_internal_has_memory()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_memory().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        3, this->_internal_memory(), target);
  }

  // optional string gpu_memory = 4;
  if (_internal_has_gpu_memory()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_gpu_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu_memory().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        4, this->_internal_gpu_memory(), target);
  }

  // optional string shared_memory = 5;
  if (_internal_has_shared_memory()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_shared_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_shared_memory().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        5, this->_internal_shared_memory(), target);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  return target;
}

size_t AvailableSystemResource::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0];
  if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
    // optional string cpu = 1;
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_cpu());
    }

    // optional string gpu = 2;
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_gpu());
    }

    // optional string memory = 3;
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_memory());
    }

    // optional string gpu_memory = 4;
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_gpu_memory());
    }

    // optional string shared_memory = 5;
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
      total_size += 1 +
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
          this->_internal_shared_memory());
    }

  }
  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailableSystemResource::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailableSystemResource::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailableSystemResource*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const AvailableSystemResource&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  cached_has_bits = from._impl_._has_bits_[0];
  if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) {
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) {
      _this->_internal_set_cpu(from._internal_cpu());
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) {
      _this->_internal_set_gpu(from._internal_gpu());
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) {
      _this->_internal_set_memory(from._internal_memory());
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) {
      _this->_internal_set_gpu_memory(from._internal_gpu_memory());
    }
    if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) {
      _this->_internal_set_shared_memory(from._internal_shared_memory());
    }
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void AvailableSystemResource::CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool AvailableSystemResource::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void AvailableSystemResource::InternalSwap(AvailableSystemResource* other) {
  using std::swap;
  auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_._has_bits_[0], other->_impl_._has_bits_[0]);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.cpu_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.cpu_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.gpu_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.gpu_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.memory_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.memory_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.gpu_memory_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.gpu_memory_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.shared_memory_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.shared_memory_, rhs_arena
  );
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailableSystemResource::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[0]);
}

// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here