Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.cc

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT! // source: system_resource.proto #include "system_resource.pb.h" #include <algorithm> #include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h> #include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h> #include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h> #include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h> // @@protoc_insertion_point(includes) #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID; namespace _pbi = _pb::internal; namespace holoscan { namespace service { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_._has_bits_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_.cpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}} {} struct AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { AvailableSystemResource _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailableSystemResourceDefaultTypeInternal _AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[1]; static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr; static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto = nullptr; const uint32_t TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_._has_bits_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.cpu_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.memory_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.gpu_memory_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource, _impl_.shared_memory_), 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, }; static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { { 0, 11, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource)}, }; static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = { &::holoscan::service::_AvailableSystemResource_default_instance_._instance, }; const char descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = "

\025system_resource.proto\022\020holoscan.servic" "e\"\303\001

\027AvailableSystemResource\022\020

\003cpu\030\001\001" "(\tH\000\210\001\001\022\020

\003gpu\030\002\001(\tH\001\210\001\001\022\023

\006memory\030\003\001(" "\tH\002\210\001\001\022\027



gpu_memory\030\004\001(\tH\003\210\001\001\022\032

\rshare" "d_memory\030\005\001(\tH\004\210\001\001B\006

\004_cpuB\006

\004_gpuB\t

\007_" "memoryB\r

\013_gpu_memoryB\020

\016_shared_memoryb" "\006proto3" ; static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once; const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto = { false, false, 247, descriptor_table_protodef_system_5fresource_2eproto, "system_resource.proto", &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 1, schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto::offsets, file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto, file_level_service_descriptors_system_5fresource_2eproto, }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter() { return &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto; } // Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time. PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_system_5fresource_2eproto(&descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto); namespace holoscan { namespace service { // =================================================================== class AvailableSystemResource::_Internal { public: using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_); static void set_has_cpu(HasBits* has_bits) { (*has_bits)[0] |= 1u; } static void set_has_gpu(HasBits* has_bits) { (*has_bits)[0] |= 2u; } static void set_has_memory(HasBits* has_bits) { (*has_bits)[0] |= 4u; } static void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits* has_bits) { (*has_bits)[0] |= 8u; } static void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits* has_bits) { (*has_bits)[0] |= 16u; } }; AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) } AvailableSystemResource::AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { AvailableSystemResource* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){from._impl_._has_bits_} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , decltype(_impl_.cpu_){} , decltype(_impl_.gpu_){} , decltype(_impl_.memory_){} , decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){} , decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _impl_.cpu_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (from._internal_has_cpu()) { _this->_impl_.cpu_.Set(from._internal_cpu(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.gpu_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (from._internal_has_gpu()) { _this->_impl_.gpu_.Set(from._internal_gpu(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (from._internal_has_memory()) { _this->_impl_.memory_.Set(from._internal_memory(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (from._internal_has_gpu_memory()) { _this->_impl_.gpu_memory_.Set(from._internal_gpu_memory(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (from._internal_has_shared_memory()) { _this->_impl_.shared_memory_.Set(from._internal_shared_memory(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) } inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_._has_bits_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , decltype(_impl_.cpu_){} , decltype(_impl_.gpu_){} , decltype(_impl_.memory_){} , decltype(_impl_.gpu_memory_){} , decltype(_impl_.shared_memory_){} }; _impl_.cpu_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.gpu_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.shared_memory_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.shared_memory_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING } AvailableSystemResource::~AvailableSystemResource() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void AvailableSystemResource::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.cpu_.Destroy(); _impl_.gpu_.Destroy(); _impl_.memory_.Destroy(); _impl_.gpu_memory_.Destroy(); _impl_.shared_memory_.Destroy(); } void AvailableSystemResource::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void AvailableSystemResource::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0]; if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) { if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) { _impl_.cpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty(); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) { _impl_.gpu_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty(); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) { _impl_.memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty(); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) { _impl_.gpu_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty(); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) { _impl_.shared_memory_.ClearNonDefaultToEmpty(); } } _impl_._has_bits_.Clear(); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure _Internal::HasBits has_bits{}; while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // optional string cpu = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_cpu(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // optional string gpu = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // optional string memory = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_memory(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // optional string gpu_memory = 4; case 4: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_gpu_memory(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // optional string shared_memory = 5; case 5: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 42)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_shared_memory(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: _impl_._has_bits_.Or(has_bits); return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* AvailableSystemResource::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // optional string cpu = 1; if (_internal_has_cpu()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_cpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_cpu().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.cpu"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 1, this->_internal_cpu(), target); } // optional string gpu = 2; if (_internal_has_gpu()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_gpu().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 2, this->_internal_gpu(), target); } // optional string memory = 3; if (_internal_has_memory()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_memory().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.memory"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 3, this->_internal_memory(), target); } // optional string gpu_memory = 4; if (_internal_has_gpu_memory()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_gpu_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_gpu_memory().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.gpu_memory"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 4, this->_internal_gpu_memory(), target); } // optional string shared_memory = 5; if (_internal_has_shared_memory()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_shared_memory().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_shared_memory().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource.shared_memory"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 5, this->_internal_shared_memory(), target); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) return target; } size_t AvailableSystemResource::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; cached_has_bits = _impl_._has_bits_[0]; if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) { // optional string cpu = 1; if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_cpu()); } // optional string gpu = 2; if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_gpu()); } // optional string memory = 3; if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_memory()); } // optional string gpu_memory = 4; if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_gpu_memory()); } // optional string shared_memory = 5; if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_shared_memory()); } } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailableSystemResource::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailableSystemResource::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailableSystemResource*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const AvailableSystemResource&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; cached_has_bits = from._impl_._has_bits_[0]; if (cached_has_bits & 0x0000001fu) { if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000001u) { _this->_internal_set_cpu(from._internal_cpu()); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000002u) { _this->_internal_set_gpu(from._internal_gpu()); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000004u) { _this->_internal_set_memory(from._internal_memory()); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000008u) { _this->_internal_set_gpu_memory(from._internal_gpu_memory()); } if (cached_has_bits & 0x00000010u) { _this->_internal_set_shared_memory(from._internal_shared_memory()); } } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void AvailableSystemResource::CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool AvailableSystemResource::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void AvailableSystemResource::InternalSwap(AvailableSystemResource* other) { using std::swap; auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation(); auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation(); _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_._has_bits_[0], other->_impl_._has_bits_[0]); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.cpu_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.cpu_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.gpu_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.gpu_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.memory_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.memory_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.gpu_memory_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.gpu_memory_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.shared_memory_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.shared_memory_, rhs_arena ); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailableSystemResource::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_system_5fresource_2eproto[0]); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope) } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >(arena); } PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope) #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>