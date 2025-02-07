Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef CORE_SERVICES_HEALTH_CHECKING_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #define CORE_SERVICES_HEALTH_CHECKING_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include "../generated/health_checking.grpc.pb.h" // Forward declarations namespace holoscan { class AppDriver; } namespace grpc::health::v1 { class HealthImpl final : public Health::Service { public: HealthImpl(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver); Status Check(ServerContext* context, const HealthCheckRequest* request, HealthCheckResponse* response) override; private: holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace grpc::health::v1 #endif/* CORE_SERVICES_HEALTH_CHECKING_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */