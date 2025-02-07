Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Template Struct base_type< T, typename std::enable_if_t< std::is_base_of_v< Condition, std::decay_t< T > > > >
Template Struct base_type< T, typename std::enable_if_t< std::is_base_of_v< Condition, std::decay_t< T > > > >
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
struct
base_type
<
T
,
typename
std
::
enable_if_t
<
std
::
is_base_of_v
<
Condition
,
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
>
>
>
Public Types
using
type
=
Condition
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
Close
content here