NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Template Struct codec< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >

Template Struct codec< std::shared_ptr< typeT > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename typeT>
struct codec<std::shared_ptr<typeT>>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(std::shared_ptr<typeT> value, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::shared_ptr<typeT>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here