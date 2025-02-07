Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Template Struct is_shared_ptr< std::shared_ptr< T > >
Template Struct is_shared_ptr< std::shared_ptr< T > >
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Inheritance Relationships
Base Type
public std::integral_constant< bool, true >
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
struct
is_shared_ptr
<
std
::
shared_ptr
<
T
>
>
:
public
std
::
integral_constant
<
bool
,
true
>
