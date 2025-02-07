Struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal
Defined in File app_driver.pb.cc
-
struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal
-
Public Functions
-
inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
-
inline ~FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
Public Members
-
FragmentAllocationResponse _instance
-
union holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
- inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal()