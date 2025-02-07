Struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal
Defined in File app_worker.pb.cc
-
struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal
-
Public Functions
-
inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()
-
inline ~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()
Public Members
-
union holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
- inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()