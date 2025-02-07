NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal

Struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal

Struct Documentation

struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal

Public Functions

inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()
inline ~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()

Public Members

FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse _instance
union holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here