Typedef holoscan::inference::transforms_FP

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::inference::transforms_FP = std::function<InferStatus(const std::string&, const std::map<std::string, void*>&, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>&, DataMap&, DimType&)>
