NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Typedef holoscan::nvml::nvmlInit_t
Typedef holoscan::nvml::nvmlInit_t
Defined in
File nvml_wrapper.h
Typedef Documentation
typedef
nvmlReturn_t
(
*
holoscan
::
nvml
::
nvmlInit_t
)
(
)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
