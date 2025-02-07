Variable holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Variable Documentation

template<typename T>
constexpr bool holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v = is_yaml_convertable<std::decay_t<T>>::value
