Class DataTypeTxTestOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DataTypeTxTestOp : public holoscan::Operator

Variable type transmitter operator.

On each tick, it transmits a fixed value of a specified data_type on the output port.

==Named Outputs==

  • out : <data_type>

    • A fixed value corresponding to the chosen data_type.

==Parameters==

  • data_type_: A string representing the data type for the generated tensor. Must be one of “int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”, “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”, “float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, or “complex<double>”, “bool” , “std::string” or “std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>”. Also supports “std::vector<T>” and “std::vector<std::vector<T>>” for the types T above. Additionally supports “std::shared_ptr<T>” types for these types.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (DataTypeTxTestOp) DataTypeTxTestOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

