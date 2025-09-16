NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File resource_wrapper.hpp

Program Listing for File resource_wrapper.hpp

Return to documentation for file (gxf_extensions/gxf_holoscan_wrapper/resource_wrapper.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP

#include <list>
#include <memory>

#include "fragment_wrapper.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"

#include "gxf/core/component.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

// Forward declaration
struct CommonGXFParameter;

class ResourceWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Component {
 public:
  ResourceWrapper();
  virtual ~ResourceWrapper() = default;

  virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0;

  std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const;

  gxf_result_t initialize() override;
  gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;

  gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<Resource> res_;
  FragmentWrapper fragment_;
  std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>
      parameters_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here