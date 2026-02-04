Program Listing for File component_traits.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component_traits.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_TRAITS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_TRAITS_HPP
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations for condition types
class AsynchronousCondition;
class BooleanCondition;
class CountCondition;
class CudaBufferAvailableCondition;
class CudaEventCondition;
class CudaStreamCondition;
class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition;
class ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition;
class MemoryAvailableCondition;
class MessageAvailableCondition;
class MultiMessageAvailableCondition;
class MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition;
class PeriodicCondition;
// Forward declarations for resource types
class AsyncBufferReceiver;
class AsyncBufferTransmitter;
class BlockMemoryPool;
class CPUThread;
class CudaGreenContext;
class CudaGreenContextPool;
class CudaStreamPool;
class DoubleBufferReceiver;
class DoubleBufferTransmitter;
class GPUDevice;
class ManualClock;
class OrConditionCombiner;
class RealtimeClock;
class RMMAllocator;
class SerializationBuffer;
class StdComponentSerializer;
class StdEntitySerializer;
class StreamOrderedAllocator;
class SyntheticClock;
class ThreadPool;
class UcxComponentSerializer;
class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer;
class UcxEntitySerializer;
class UcxReceiver;
class UcxSerializationBuffer;
class UcxTransmitter;
class UnboundedAllocator;
// Forward declarations for data logger types (in holoscan::data_loggers namespace)
namespace data_loggers {
class AsyncConsoleLogger;
class BasicConsoleLogger;
class GXFConsoleLogger;
class SimpleTextSerializer;
} // namespace data_loggers
// Forward declarations for scheduler types
class EventBasedScheduler;
class GreedyScheduler;
class MultiThreadScheduler;
// Forward declarations for network context types
class UcxContext;
// Forward declarations for operator types (in holoscan::ops namespace)
namespace ops {
class AsyncPingRxOp;
class AsyncPingTxOp;
class BayerDemosaicOp;
class DataTypeRxTestOp;
class DataTypeTxTestOp;
class FormatConverterOp;
class HolovizOp;
class InferenceOp;
class InferenceProcessorOp;
class PingRxOp;
class PingTxOp;
class PingTensorRxOp;
class PingTensorTxOp;
class SegmentationPostprocessorOp;
class V4L2VideoCaptureOp;
class VideoStreamReplayerOp;
class VideoStreamRecorderOp;
class GXFCodeletOp;
} // namespace ops
template <typename ConditionT>
struct condition_default_name {
static constexpr const char* value = "noname_condition";
};
// Specializations for each condition type
template <>
struct condition_default_name<AsynchronousCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<BooleanCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "boolean_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<CountCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "count_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<CudaBufferAvailableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_buffer_available_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<CudaEventCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_event_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<CudaStreamCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_stream_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "downstream_affordable_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "expiring_message_available_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<MemoryAvailableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "memory_available_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<MessageAvailableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "message_available_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<MultiMessageAvailableCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "multi_message_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "multi_message_timeout_condition";
};
template <>
struct condition_default_name<PeriodicCondition> {
static constexpr const char* value = "periodic_condition";
};
template <typename ConditionT>
inline constexpr const char* condition_default_name_v = condition_default_name<ConditionT>::value;
template <typename ResourceT>
struct resource_default_name {
static constexpr const char* value = "noname_resource";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<AsyncBufferReceiver> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_buffer_receiver";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<AsyncBufferTransmitter> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_buffer_transmitter";
};
// Specializations for allocator types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<BlockMemoryPool> {
static constexpr const char* value = "block_memory_pool";
};
// Specializations for system resource types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<CPUThread> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cpu_thread";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<CudaGreenContext> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_green_context";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<CudaGreenContextPool> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_green_context_pool";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<CudaStreamPool> {
static constexpr const char* value = "cuda_stream_pool";
};
// Specializations for receiver types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<DoubleBufferReceiver> {
static constexpr const char* value = "double_buffer_receiver";
};
// Specializations for transmitter types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<DoubleBufferTransmitter> {
static constexpr const char* value = "double_buffer_transmitter";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<GPUDevice> {
static constexpr const char* value = "gpu_device";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<ManualClock> {
static constexpr const char* value = "manual_clock";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<OrConditionCombiner> {
static constexpr const char* value = "or_condition_combiner";
};
// Specializations for clock types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<RealtimeClock> {
static constexpr const char* value = "realtime_clock";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<RMMAllocator> {
static constexpr const char* value = "rmm_pool";
};
// Specializations for serialization types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<SerializationBuffer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "serialization_buffer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<StdComponentSerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "standard_component_serializer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<StdEntitySerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "standard_entity_serializer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<StreamOrderedAllocator> {
static constexpr const char* value = "stream_ordered_allocator";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<SyntheticClock> {
static constexpr const char* value = "synthetic_clock";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<ThreadPool> {
static constexpr const char* value = "thread_pool";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxComponentSerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_component_serializer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_holoscan_component_serializer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxEntitySerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_entity_serializer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxReceiver> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_receiver";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxSerializationBuffer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_serialization_buffer";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UcxTransmitter> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_transmitter";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<UnboundedAllocator> {
static constexpr const char* value = "unbounded_allocator";
};
// Specializations for data logger types
template <>
struct resource_default_name<data_loggers::AsyncConsoleLogger> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_console_logger";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<data_loggers::BasicConsoleLogger> {
static constexpr const char* value = "basic_console_logger";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<data_loggers::GXFConsoleLogger> {
static constexpr const char* value = "gxf_basic_console_logger";
};
template <>
struct resource_default_name<data_loggers::SimpleTextSerializer> {
static constexpr const char* value = "simple_text_serializer";
};
template <typename ResourceT>
inline constexpr const char* resource_default_name_v = resource_default_name<ResourceT>::value;
template <typename SchedulerT>
struct scheduler_default_name {
static constexpr const char* value = "noname_scheduler";
};
// Specializations for each scheduler type
template <>
struct scheduler_default_name<EventBasedScheduler> {
static constexpr const char* value = "event_based_scheduler";
};
template <>
struct scheduler_default_name<GreedyScheduler> {
static constexpr const char* value = "greedy_scheduler";
};
template <>
struct scheduler_default_name<MultiThreadScheduler> {
static constexpr const char* value = "multithread_scheduler";
};
template <typename SchedulerT>
inline constexpr const char* scheduler_default_name_v = scheduler_default_name<SchedulerT>::value;
template <typename NetworkContextT>
struct network_context_default_name {
static constexpr const char* value = "noname_network_context";
};
// Specializations for each network context type
template <>
struct network_context_default_name<UcxContext> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ucx_context";
};
template <typename NetworkContextT>
inline constexpr const char* network_context_default_name_v =
network_context_default_name<NetworkContextT>::value;
template <typename OperatorT>
struct operator_default_name {
static constexpr const char* value = "noname_operator";
};
// Specializations for each operator type
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::AsyncPingRxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_ping_rx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::AsyncPingTxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "async_ping_tx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::BayerDemosaicOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "bayer_demosaic";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::DataTypeRxTestOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "data_type_rx_test_op";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::DataTypeTxTestOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "data_type_tx_test_op";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::FormatConverterOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "format_converter";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::GXFCodeletOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "gxf_codelet";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::HolovizOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "holoviz_op";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::InferenceOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "inference";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::InferenceProcessorOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "postprocessor";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::PingRxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ping_rx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::PingTensorRxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ping_tensor_rx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::PingTensorTxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ping_tensor_tx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::PingTxOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "ping_tx";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::SegmentationPostprocessorOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "segmentation_postprocessor";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::V4L2VideoCaptureOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "v4l2_video_capture";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::VideoStreamRecorderOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "video_stream_recorder";
};
template <>
struct operator_default_name<ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp> {
static constexpr const char* value = "video_stream_replayer";
};
template <typename OperatorT>
inline constexpr const char* operator_default_name_v = operator_default_name<OperatorT>::value;
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_TRAITS_HPP */