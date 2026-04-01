Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.1.0  Program Listing for File flow_graph_impl.hpp

Program Listing for File flow_graph_impl.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/flow_graphs/flow_graph_impl.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_IMPL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_IMPL_HPP

#include <functional>
#include <list>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./flow_graph.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
template <typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType,
typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class FlowGraphImpl;

// Graph type aliases
// for operator graph
using OperatorFlowGraphImpl = FlowGraphImpl<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>;
// for fragment graph
using FragmentFlowGraphImpl = FlowGraphImpl<FragmentNodeType, FragmentEdgeDataElementType>;

template <typename NodeT, typename EdgeDataElementT>
class FlowGraphImpl : public FlowGraph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT> {
 public:
  using NodeType = NodeT;
  using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>;
  using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT;
  using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>;

  // Custom comparator for NodeType that orders by insertion order
  struct NodeTypeCompare {
    const std::list<NodeType>* ordered_nodes;

    // Default constructor required by std::map
    NodeTypeCompare() : ordered_nodes(nullptr) {}

    explicit NodeTypeCompare(const std::list<NodeType>* nodes) : ordered_nodes(nodes) {}

    bool operator()(const NodeType& lhs, const NodeType& rhs) const {
      // If ordered_nodes is null or empty, fall back to name comparison
      if (!ordered_nodes || ordered_nodes->empty()) {
        return lhs->name() < rhs->name();
      }
      // Find the positions in ordered_nodes_
      auto lhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), lhs);
      auto rhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), rhs);
      // Compare positions
      return std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), lhs_it) <
             std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), rhs_it);
    }
  };

  using FlowGraph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT>::FlowGraph;
  ~FlowGraphImpl() override = default;

  void add_node(const NodeType& node) override;
  void add_flow(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v,
                const EdgeDataType& port_map) override;

  std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& node_u,
                                           const NodeType& node_v) const override;

  bool is_root(const NodeType& node) const override;

  bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType& node) const override;

  bool is_leaf(const NodeType& node) const override;

  std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override;

  std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override;

  std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override;

  std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override;

  std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override;

  size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const override;

  size_t get_indegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const override;

  std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>,
            std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>>
  get_port_connectivity_maps() const override;

  std::string port_map_description() const override;

  NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate& pred) const override;

  NodeType find_node(const NodeType& node) const override;

  NodeType find_node(const std::string& name) const override;

  void remove_node(const NodeType& node) override;

 private:
  // Use std::map values so that nodes returned by get_root_nodes() and get_next_nodes()
  // are in a deterministic order (by insertion order).
  std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> succ_;
  std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> pred_;

  std::list<NodeType> ordered_nodes_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, NodeType> name_map_;

  // Cache for expensive cycle detection
  mutable std::optional<std::vector<NodeType>> cached_cyclic_roots_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_IMPL_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here