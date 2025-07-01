Program Listing for File fragment_service.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <typeindex> // for std::type_index namespace holoscan { // Forward declaration class Resource; class FragmentService { public: FragmentService() = default; virtual ~FragmentService() = default; virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const = 0; virtual void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) = 0; }; class DefaultFragmentService : public FragmentService { public: DefaultFragmentService() = default; explicit DefaultFragmentService(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource); ~DefaultFragmentService() = default; // Explicitly delete copy operations to prevent accidental copying DefaultFragmentService(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete; DefaultFragmentService& operator=(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete; // Allow move operations DefaultFragmentService(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default; DefaultFragmentService& operator=(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default; template <typename ResourceT> std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource() const { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource_); } std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override { return resource_; } void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override { resource_ = resource; } protected: friend class Fragment; std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_; }; struct ServiceKey { std::type_index type; std::string id; bool operator==(const ServiceKey& other) const noexcept { return type == other.type && id == other.id; } }; struct ServiceKeyHash { std::size_t operator()(const ServiceKey& key) const noexcept { return std::hash<std::type_index>{}(key.type) ^ std::hash<std::string>{}(key.id); } }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP */