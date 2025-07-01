What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp

Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/endpoint.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP

#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "../endpoint.hpp"
#include "../errors.hpp"
#include "../expected.hpp"

#include "gxf/serialization/endpoint.hpp"

namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
enum struct MemoryStorageType;
}
}  // namespace nvidia

namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {

class Endpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint {
 public:
  Endpoint() = default;
  Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default;
  ~Endpoint() override = default;
  explicit Endpoint(nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint) {
    if (!gxf_endpoint) { throw std::invalid_argument("gxf_endpoint cannot be null"); }
    gxf_endpoint_ = gxf_endpoint;
  }

  using MemoryStorageType = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType;

  // C++ API wrappers
  bool is_write_available() override;
  bool is_read_available() override;
  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) override;
  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) override;
  expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
                                         holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override;

  // Note: in GXF, writeTrivialType and readTrivialType below are not on Endpoint itself, but on
  // SerializationBuffer and UcxSerializationBuffer
  using holoscan::Endpoint::read_trivial_type;
  using holoscan::Endpoint::write_trivial_type;

 private:
  nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint_ = nullptr;
};
}  // namespace gxf
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here