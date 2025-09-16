Program Listing for File gxf_scheduling_term_wrapper.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include <memory> #include <utility> #include "../condition.hpp" #include "./gxf_execution_context.hpp" #include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp" #include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp" #include "gxf/std/scheduling_condition.hpp" #include "gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm { public: virtual ~GXFSchedulingTermWrapper() = default; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t check_abi(int64_t timestamp, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingConditionType* status_type, int64_t* target_timestamp) const override; gxf_result_t onExecute_abi(int64_t timestamp) override; gxf_result_t update_state_abi(int64_t timestamp) override; void set_condition(std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition) { condition_ = std::move(condition); } private: void store_exception() const; std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP */