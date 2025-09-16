Program Listing for File cuda_allocator.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_allocator.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/cuda/cuda_allocator.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaAllocator : public Allocator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaAllocator, Allocator)
CudaAllocator() = default;
CudaAllocator(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator"; }
// the following async functions and get_pool_size are specific to CudaAllocator
nvidia::byte* allocate_async(uint64_t size, cudaStream_t stream);
void free_async(byte* pointer, cudaStream_t stream);
size_t pool_size(MemoryStorageType type) const;
nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator* get() const;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP */