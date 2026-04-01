Program Listing for File pubsub_receiver.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/pubsub_receiver.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_RECEIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_RECEIVER_HPP
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_receiver.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp>
#include "./receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class PubSubReceiver : public Receiver {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PubSubReceiver, Receiver)
PubSubReceiver() = default;
PubSubReceiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PubSubReceiver* component);
[[nodiscard]] const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PubSubReceiver"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
[[nodiscard]] nvidia::gxf::PubSubReceiver* get() const;
[[nodiscard]] std::string topic_name() const;
[[nodiscard]] size_t matched_publisher_count() const;
[[nodiscard]] bool has_matched_publishers() const;
[[nodiscard]] std::vector<nvidia::gxf::PublisherGid> matched_publisher_gids() const;
void qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos);
[[nodiscard]] const std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile>& qos() const { return qos_; }
private:
Parameter<std::string> topic_name_;
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile> qos_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_RECEIVER_HPP */