Program Listing for File pubsub_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <optional> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_transmitter.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp> #include "./transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PubSubTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PubSubTransmitter, Transmitter) PubSubTransmitter() = default; PubSubTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter* component); [[nodiscard]] const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; [[nodiscard]] nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter* get() const; [[nodiscard]] std::string topic_name() const; [[nodiscard]] size_t matched_subscriber_count() const; [[nodiscard]] bool has_matched_subscribers() const; [[nodiscard]] std::vector<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid> matched_subscriber_gids() const; void qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos); [[nodiscard]] const std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile>& qos() const { return qos_; } private: Parameter<std::string> topic_name_; Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile> qos_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP */